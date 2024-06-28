To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, June 28 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.080 to close at NT$32.450.

Turnover totaled US$1.057 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.550, and moved between NT$32.430 and NT$32.590 before the close.