U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
06/28/2024 04:29 PM
Taipei, June 28 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.080 to close at NT$32.450.
Turnover totaled US$1.057 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.550, and moved between NT$32.430 and NT$32.590 before the close.
