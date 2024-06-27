Taiwan Railway to activate EasyCard's 'beep ride' service on July 1

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 27 (CNA) The Taiwan Railway Corp. announced on Thursday that it will activate EasyCard's "beep ride" service, meaning passengers can tap their phones to pass through train station gates, on July 1.

In a press release, the company said passengers will be able to enter and exit train station gates by tapping their phone after downloading the "Easy Wallet" app developed by the EasyCard corporation, instead of using the physical card.

The app is available on Android phones with Near Field Communication (NFC) functionality, which supports contactless payment.

Passengers using Android version 6.0 or above can download the newest version of the app and activate the tap-to-ride feature on July 1.

This will enable them to use their phones to enter and exit the station, save time on buying tickets, and top up online.

The company noted that the implementation of the"beep ride" service is a significant step toward smart transportation and the digital transformation of the administration.