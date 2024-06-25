Indonesia seeking increased collaboration with, investment from Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Jakarta, June 25 (CNA) Indonesia wants to collaborate with Taiwan as it works to boost its agricultural and livestock industries, and welcomes Taiwanese investments, according to Prihasto Setyanto, the Indonesian Ministry of Agriculture secretary general.

In a recent interview with CNA, Setyanto, who has visited Taiwan twice, expressed admiration for Taiwan's agricultural progress and advanced laboratory equipment.

He said that as Indonesia works toward being self-sufficient in its food production, the country welcomes foreign investment, including from places like Taiwan.

Setyanto said the country is implementing a "free lunch for students" policy, an initiative led by President-elect Prabowo Subianto to combat child malnutrition.

To achieve this goal,Indonesia plans to expand its agricultural and livestock sectors, integrating advanced technologies including organic cultivation and drones.

Setyanto cited the example of imported milk, noting that Indonesia currently imports around 90-95 percent of its milk, but wants to develop domestic production. "The purpose of these programs is to reduce stunting and invest in our people," he said.

Setyanto also expressed satisfaction with an Indonesian internship program, which has sent nearly one hundred young people to Taiwan's farms and fisheries annually since 2019, saying he believes it enhances skills and knowledge transfers.

However, Setyanto explained that the available land for agricultural purposes on Java Island, Indonesia's densely populated economic pub, is almost fully utilized.

To maximize land utilization and achieve food self-sufficiency, the island needs to focus on intensive farming, through multi-crop cultivation and liberal use of fertilizers, he said.

Reflecting on Taiwan's expertise, Setyanto also expressed hope that Taiwan would help Indonesia's seed industry improve.

Despite all the challenges, Setyanto remains optimistic about Indonesia's ability to meet its food demands due to ample land available in regions like Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, and Papua.