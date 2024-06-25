U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
06/25/2024 11:12 AM
Taipei, June 25 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.399 at 11 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.004 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.27%06/25/2024 02:04 PM
- Society
CWA heat advisory continues across Taiwan06/25/2024 01:20 PM
- Politics
U.S. condemns China's latest move toward Taiwan as 'destabilizing'06/25/2024 11:52 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading06/25/2024 11:12 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news06/25/2024 10:26 AM