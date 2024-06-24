Taiwan shares open lower
06/24/2024 09:37 AM
Taipei, June 24 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 129.08 points at 23,124.31 Monday on turnover of NT$9.86 billion (US$304.36 million).
