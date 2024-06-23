Taiwan, Montana seek to build cooperation in photonics, quantum industries

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

San Francisco, June 22 (CNA) A delegation of representatives from Taiwan's photonics and quantum industries recently visited Montana in the United States with the aim of strengthening bilateral cooperation in those fields, according to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Seattle.

The visit by the 12 representatives to Bozeman City in Montana June 19-21 preceded the SelectUSA Investment Summit from June 23-26, an annual high-profile event in the U.S. that facilitates business investment by connecting thousands of investors, companies, economic development organizations, and industry experts.

The Taiwanese delegation, the first of the kind ever organized by the American Institute in Taiwan, met with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and Montana Department of Commerce Director Paul Green, who briefed them on the state's current economic policies and investment environment, TECO Seatttle said in a statement.

The Taiwan delegation also visited technology research centers and companies, including the Tech Hub at Montana State University, hyperspectral drone producer Vision Aerial, and counter-unmanned systems provider CACI, the statement said.

The main purpose of the visit was to boost cooperation with Montana in the photonics and quantum computing industry, the TECO Seattle said.

The state of Montana has one of the highest per capita concentrations of optics, photonics, and quantum computing companies in the U.S., including an industrial cluster with leading technologies in self-driving, drone detection and applied defense detection systems, according to the office.

Taiwan also has a significant optoelectronics industry, alongside its semiconductor sector, which presents opportunities for cooperation with Montana, the statement said.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (right) and TECO in Seattle Director-General Danial C.K. Chen. Photo courtesy of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle June 23, 2024

Last October, Governor Gianforte visited Taiwan and met with then-President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). During the visit, he announced plans to sign MOUs with Taiwanese optics industrial development organizations to further develop relations in photonics, optoelectronics and semiconductor industries between Taiwan and his state.

Taiwan and Montana established a sister state relationship in 1985, forging trade, economic and educational cooperation. As of 2023, Taiwan was Montana's seventh-largest trade partner.