U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
06/21/2024 06:44 PM
Taipei, June 21 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.041 to close at NT$32.369.
Turnover totaled US$1.388 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.350, and moved between NT$32.294 and NT$32.400 before the close.
