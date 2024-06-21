To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, June 21 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.041 to close at NT$32.369.

Turnover totaled US$1.388 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.350, and moved between NT$32.294 and NT$32.400 before the close.