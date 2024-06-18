Taiwan shares close up 1.16%
06/18/2024 01:52 PM
Taipei, June 18 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed up 260.90 points, or 1.16 percent, at 22,757.43 Tuesday on turnover of NT$458.37 billion (US$14.16 billion).
