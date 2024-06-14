U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
06/14/2024 10:25 AM
Taipei, June 14 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.389 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.059 from the previous close.
Latest
- Society
Taiwan headline news06/16/2024 12:04 PM
- Politics
Taiwan's worrying rise in military suicides06/16/2024 09:20 AM
- Business
Taiwan remains 5th largest net creditor in 202306/15/2024 08:44 PM
- Cross-Strait
Terrorist attacks likely before China invasion: Ex-Japanese officer06/15/2024 08:10 PM
- Society
Redefining a family: The quest to amend Taiwan's Assisted Reproduction Act06/15/2024 07:32 PM