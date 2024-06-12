Vietravel Airlines to launch Taipei-Phu Quoc Island flights Aug. 1

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 12 (CNA) Vietnamese airline Vietravel Airlines announced on Wednesday that it will start operating flights from Taipei to Phu Quoc Island on Aug. 1 as more airlines target the Taiwan-Vietnam route.

In a statement, the airline said that after the Taipei-Phu Quoc Island route is launched in August, with three flights per week, it will launch Taichung-Da Nang and Taichung-Hue routes in September, with two flights per week for the Da Nang route and one flight per week for the Hue route.

General manager of Taiwan for Vietravel Airlines' local agent Chen Chin-chang (陳錦暢) said bilateral exchanges between Taiwan and Vietnam increased significantly after the pandemic, leading to an increase in demand for seats.

He added that the central Taiwan flights set to be launched in September will provide more convenient flight services for passengers in the central region.

Chen expressed hope that by the end of the year, they will be able to successfully launch routes such as Taipei-Da Nang, Kaohsiung-Phu Quoc Island, Kaohsiung-Da Nang, and Taichung-Phu Quoc Island, and plans to launch Taipei-Ho Chi Minh City and Taipei-Hanoi routes in the first quarter of 2025, further improving the airline's network.

Established in 2020, Vietravel Airlines was founded by Vietravel Holdings, Vietnam's largest tourism group, making it the sixth airline and the third private airline in Vietnam. Taiwan is the airlines' chosen international market after Thailand, Macau, and Japan.