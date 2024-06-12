Taiwan shares close up 1.18%
06/12/2024 01:55 PM
Taipei, June 12 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed up 256.84 points, or 1.18 percent, at 22,048.96 Wednesday on turnover of NT$447.548 billion (US$13.83 billion).
