AIDC, AEVEX Aerospace sign MOU on drone cooperation

Taipei, June 7 (CNA) Taichung-based Aerospace Industrial Development Corp. (AIDC) announced Friday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with American defense industry firm AEVEX Aerospace on drone cooperation.

The MOU was inked by AIDC Chairman Hu Kai-hung (胡開宏) and AEVEX Aerospace CEO Brian Raduenz at a signing ceremony held in the United States on Thursday (U.S. time), AIDC said in a news release.

AEVEX Aerospace specializes in the design, manufacturing and integration of unmanned aerial systems and has years of extensive experience in this domain, the Taiwanese aerospace company said.

The American firm was deeply impressed with AIDC's mass manufacturing capabilities when its representatives visited the company's production plants in Taiwan in December 2023 and in April this year, AIDC said.

During those visits, AEVEX Aerospace expressed hope of establishing an unmanned aerial vehicle supply chain base in Taiwan, with AIDC leading domestic aerospace suppliers providing mutual support in software, hardware and logistics.

Through this cooperation, AIDC said it has the opportunity to become an important player in the field of drone manufacturing on the international market.

According to the release, AEVEX Aerospace said it was looking forward to establishing a long-term partnership with AIDC while achieving mutual success.

The American firm currently produces a wide range of products including combat-proven tactical drones, unmanned surface vehicles, navigation systems, lidar mapping and other aviation solutions.