Taiwan shares open higher
06/03/2024 09:14 AM
Taipei, June 3 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 214.49 points at 21,388.71 Monday on turnover of NT$7.25 billion (US$223.47 million).
