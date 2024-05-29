Taiwan shares open lower
05/29/2024 10:24 AM
Taipei, May 29 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 12points at 21,846.41 Wednesday on turnover of NT$6.613 billion (US$205.31 million).
Latest
- Politics
Second U.S. congressional group in Taiwan since Lai's inauguration05/29/2024 11:47 AM
- Politics
U.S. embassy to Japan official named as new representative to Taiwan05/29/2024 11:30 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news05/29/2024 10:26 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open lower05/29/2024 10:24 AM
- Politics
Thousands protest outside Legislature as reform bills pass05/29/2024 12:04 AM