Taiwan shares close up 1.11%
05/27/2024 01:51 PM
Taipei, May 27 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed up 238.43 points, or 1.11 percent, at 21,803.77 Monday on turnover of NT$488.16 billion (US$15.17 billion).
Latest
- Culture
Translated Taiwanese literature promoted in Czech Republic05/27/2024 02:28 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 1.11%05/27/2024 01:51 PM
- Society
2 firefighters dead, 173 residents await evacuation after building fire05/27/2024 11:11 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading05/27/2024 10:45 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news05/27/2024 10:37 AM