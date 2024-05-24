U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 24 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.012 to close at NT$32.258.

Turnover totaled US$1.022 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.270, and moved between NT$32.230 and NT$32.310 before the close.