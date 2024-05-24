Taiwan shares close down 0.19%
05/24/2024 02:05 PM
Taipei, May 24 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed down 42.09 points, or 0.19 percent, at 21,565.34 Friday on turnover of NT$413.45 billion (US$12.81 billion).
