U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
05/20/2024 04:28 PM
Taipei, May 20 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.030 to close at NT$32.236.
Turnover totaled US$880 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.220, and moved to a high of NT$32.268 before the close.
