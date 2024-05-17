Furloughed workers dip to fewest in almost 3 years

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 17 (CNA) The number of workers on formal furlough programs in Taiwan fell to the lowest level in almost three years as the export-oriented manufacturing sector showed signs of improving as the global economy recovers, according to the Ministry of Labor (MOL).

The number of furloughed workers fell by 1,314 from the end of last month to 4,890 as of May 15, while the number of employers which had unpaid leave programs in place also dropped to 250, down 19 from April 30, data released by the MOL on Thursday showed.

According to the MOL, the number of furloughed workers as of May 15 was the lowest since June 1, 2021, when 4,125 employees in formal furlough programs were reported to the ministry.

Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛), director of the MOL's Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment, told CNA that the manufacturing sector reported the steepest cut in furloughed workers of any sector over the past 15 days, falling by 1,322 to 4,446 as of May 15.

The number of manufacturers that had unpaid leave programs in place also fell to 176 as of May 15 from 192 as of April 30, the MOL data showed.

In the metal and electric machinery sector, Huang said, a bicycle maker saw orders stabilize and reinstated full-time hours for about 200 workers, while a machine tool component supplier terminated its unpaid leave program, also citing an increase in orders.

A rubber product supplier with more than 700 employees temporarily ended its furlough program but may reinstate it, though it still has to finalize the number of workers involved, the ministry said.

The consumption-oriented services sector remained stable due to solid private consumption, with the number of furloughed workers in the wholesale and retail sector falling to 354 from 371 over the 15-day period, the MOL said.

The MOL updates its furloughed worker data on the 1st and 16th of every month and reports on the number of employees placed on furloughs registered by companies with the ministry.

Most of the enterprises implementing furlough programs are small companies that employ fewer than 50 people.

Unpaid leave programs typically last for less than three months, with employees taking five to eight days of unpaid leave per month, according to the MOL.