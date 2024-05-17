Taiwan shares open higher
05/17/2024 09:18 AM
Taipei, May 17 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 42.49 points at 21,346.75 Friday on turnover of NT$6.61 billion (US$205.41 million).
(Y.F. Low)Enditem
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading05/17/2024 11:07 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news05/17/2024 10:35 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher05/17/2024 09:18 AM
- Business
New government plans to set up overseas science parks05/16/2024 10:05 PM
- Society
NT$10 million worth of contraband cigarettes seized by Taiwan's coast guard05/16/2024 09:33 PM