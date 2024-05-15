U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market
05/15/2024 04:19 PM
Taipei, May 15 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell sharply against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.103 to close at NT$32.312.
Turnover totaled US$1.579 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$32.380, and moved to a low of NT$32.253 before rebounding.
