Taiwan Lottery to put up bonus prizes for Dragon Boat Festival

Taipei, May 14 (CNA) Taiwan Lottery Co. will roll out bonus prizes for five lottery events to celebrate this year's Dragon Boat Festival, adding NT$500 million (US$15.43 million) to the potential payouts.

One hundred NT$1 million prizes for Lotto 6/49 will be added between May 21 and July 5, according to the company's website on Tuesday.

The prize for the "2-numbers" game of 39Mark5 will increase from NT$1,125 to NT$1,500 between May 20 and June 1.

From May 20 to June 8, the first prize for the Pick 3 lottery will increase from NT$5,000 to NT$10,000 while the first prize for the Pick 4 lottery will increase from NT$50,000 to NT$1 million.

For Bingo Bingo, where lottery ticket buyers bet on a number every five minutes, the winning prizes for various games will be increased for 16 days starting from June 7.

The net sales increase during the bonus period is expected to reach NT$1.7 billion, said company general manager Hsieh Chih-hong (謝志宏).

The Dragon Boat Festival, celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the lunar calendar, falls on June 10 this year.