U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, May 14 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.004 to close at NT$32.415.

Turnover totaled US$731 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.430, and moved between NT$32.410 and NT$32.450 before the close.