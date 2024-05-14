U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
05/14/2024 04:18 PM
Taipei, May 14 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.004 to close at NT$32.415.
Turnover totaled US$731 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.430, and moved between NT$32.410 and NT$32.450 before the close.
