U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
05/13/2024 04:18 PM
Taipei, May 13 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.002 to close at NT$32.411.
Turnover totaled US$907 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.430, and moved between NT$32.408 and NT$32.479 before the close.
