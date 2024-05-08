U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
05/08/2024 04:39 PM
Taipei, May 8 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.038 to close at NT$32.408.
Turnover totaled US$952 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.410, and moved between NT$32.394 and NT$32.471 before the close.
