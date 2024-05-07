Thailand to extend visa waiver for Taiwan nationals additional 6 months

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Bangkok, May 7 (CNA) The Thai government announced Tuesday that it will extend its visa waiver program for Taiwanese travelers to six months, expecting the move to attract 700,000 Taiwanese visitors this year.

Thailand first announced a visa waiver for Taiwanese travelers starting Nov. 10, 2023 and continuing for six months.

As the current visa waiver program ends on May 10, the Thai authorities decided to extend the program starting from May 11 to Nov. 11, 2024.

The decision to extend the visa waiver program for Taiwanese travelers was approved by a meeting of the Thai Cabinet.

Under the visa waiver program, Republic of China (Taiwan) passport holders traveling to Thailand for tourism purposes are granted a visa-free stay of up to 30 days.

Before the visa waiver program, Taiwanese nationals were required to pay NT$1,200 (US$37.03) per person for a Thai visa.

After Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin came to power in 2023, he set a target of granting visa waivers to foreign travelers as part of his government's efforts to stimulate the economy.

In response, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said the move by the Thai government to extend visa waivers for Taiwanese travelers was very welcome.

The Thai government's decision shows the Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) government's New Southbound Policy has paid off, MOFA said.

The New Southbound Policy aims to enhance trade and exchanges between Taiwan and 18 countries in Southeast and South Asia, as well as Australia and New Zealand, to reduce Taiwan's dependence on China.

Thailand is an important partner under the New Southbound Policy and also a popular destinations among Taiwan nationals, MOFA added.

The ministry said it will continue to seek more visa waivers or other measures that provide greater convenience for Taiwanese travelers.