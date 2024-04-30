To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, April 30 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.016 to close at NT$32.542.

Turnover totaled US$892 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.539, and moved between NT$32.490 and NT$32.588 before the close.