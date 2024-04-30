U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
04/30/2024 04:13 PM
Taipei, April 30 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.016 to close at NT$32.542.
Turnover totaled US$892 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.539, and moved between NT$32.490 and NT$32.588 before the close.
