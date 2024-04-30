Taiwan shares open higher
04/30/2024 09:13 AM
Taipei, April 30 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 12.96 points at 20,508.48 Tuesday on turnover of NT$4.65 billion (US$142.81 million).
