U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
04/29/2024 10:21 AM
Taipei, April 29 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.617 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.057 from the previous close.
