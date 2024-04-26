Taiwan shares open higher
04/26/2024 09:19 AM
Taipei, April 26 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 236.75 points at 20,094.17 Friday on turnover of NT$6.41 billion (US$196.76 million).
