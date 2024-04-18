To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, April 18 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.102 to close at NT$32.376.

Turnover totaled US$1.457 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.420, and moved between NT$32.340 and NT$32.480 before the close.