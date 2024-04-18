U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market
04/18/2024 04:24 PM
Taipei, April 18 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.102 to close at NT$32.376.
Turnover totaled US$1.457 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.420, and moved between NT$32.340 and NT$32.480 before the close.
