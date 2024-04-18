Taiwan shares open lower
04/18/2024 10:09 AM
Taipei, April 18 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 86.76 points at 20,126.57 Thursday on turnover of NT$5.74 billion (US$177.02 million).
