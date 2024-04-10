U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
04/10/2024 10:20 AM
Taipei, April 10 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.950 at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.148 from the previous close.
