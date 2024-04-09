Taiwan shares open higher
04/09/2024 09:24 AM
Taipei, April 9 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 103.86 points at 20,521.56 Tuesday on turnover of NT$8.46 billion (US$263.65 million).
