U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, April 8 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.038 to close at NT$32.095.

Turnover totaled US$1.049 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.080, and moved to a high of NT$32.123 before the close.