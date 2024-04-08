U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
04/08/2024 05:05 PM
Taipei, April 8 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.038 to close at NT$32.095.
Turnover totaled US$1.049 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.080, and moved to a high of NT$32.123 before the close.
