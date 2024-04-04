To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

More than 70% of TSMC equipment back online after major quake in Taiwan

Taipei, April 4 (CNA) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, (TSMC) said late Wednesday that more than 70 percent of its chip manufacturing equipment had resumed production after a period of suspension earlier in the day due to a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck Taiwan.

The company, the world's largest contract chipmaker, had halted some of its production lines at the science parks in Taiwan when the magnitude 7.2 quake hit at 7:58 a.m. on Wednesday.

The intensity of the earthquake on Taiwan's 7-level scale was recorded at 5 at the Hsinchu, Longtan, and Jhunan science parks, while in the Taichung and Tainan science parks it was 4, TSMC noted.

Some areas of TSMC's plant in Hsinchu were immediately evacuated, but the employees later returned to their workstations after the safety of the facility had been confirmed, TSMC said.

However, some of the equipment at certain TSMC plants had been damaged during the quake, disrupting production lines, the company said. None of its key equipment like its extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines were damaged, TSMC said.

As of late Wednesday, the production equipment at TSMC's fabs had been restored to over 70 percent, the company said, adding that its new Fab 18 in Tainan was at 80 percent capacity.

A full assessment was being carried out and efforts were being made to restore the fabs to full capacity, TSMC said.

(By Sunny Lai) Enditem/pc

