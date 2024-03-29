Taiwan shares close up 0.73%
03/29/2024 02:03 PM
Taipei, March 29 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 147.90 points, or 0.73 percent, at 20,294.45 Friday on turnover of NT$475.39 billion (US$14.86 billion).
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.73%03/29/2024 02:03 PM
- Society
Media personality Lucifer Chu gets jail time for indecent assault03/29/2024 01:34 PM
- Business
Lenovo lays off 92 employees in Taiwan: Labor ministry03/29/2024 12:30 PM
- Sports
Breaking the wall: Pro Go player Hsu Ching-en eyes top spot in Taiwan03/29/2024 12:01 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news03/29/2024 11:03 AM