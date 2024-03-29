U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading
03/29/2024 10:39 AM
Taipei, March 29 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.998 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.010 from the previous close.
