U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, March 28 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.01 to close at NT$31.988.

Turnover totaled US$1.167 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.98, and moved between NT$31.97 and NT$32.039 before the close.