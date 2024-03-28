U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
03/28/2024 04:17 PM
Taipei, March 28 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.01 to close at NT$31.988.
Turnover totaled US$1.167 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.98, and moved between NT$31.97 and NT$32.039 before the close.
Latest
- Society
Basketball star Quincy Davis gets 1-month sentence for domestic violence03/28/2024 06:13 PM
- Culture
Second leg of Yoshitomo Nara art tour to open in Penghu Friday03/28/2024 05:51 PM
- Sports
Young boxing league breathes new life into Taiwan sport scene03/28/2024 04:52 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market03/28/2024 04:17 PM
- Society
Bongkrek acid suspected in deadly Taipei food poisoning outbreak03/28/2024 02:42 PM