U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, March 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.126 to close at NT$31.958.

Turnover totaled US$1.633 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.850, and peaked at NT$31.977 during trading.