U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
03/22/2024 04:14 PM
Taipei, March 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.126 to close at NT$31.958.
Turnover totaled US$1.633 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.850, and peaked at NT$31.977 during trading.
Latest
- Politics
President-elect Lai visits drone innovation center in Chiayi03/22/2024 05:51 PM
- Politics
Kaohsiung, Kosovo's capital Pristina become sister cities03/22/2024 05:41 PM
- Politics
TikTok classified in Taiwan as national security threat: Minister03/22/2024 05:09 PM
- Politics
Trump more of a wild card than China hawk: Former China journalist03/22/2024 04:58 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market03/22/2024 04:14 PM