U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading
03/20/2024 11:58 AM
Taipei, March 20 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.824 at 11 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.052 from the previous close.
