U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
03/18/2024 04:32 PM
Taipei, March 18 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.066 to close at NT$31.659.
Turnover totaled US$1.577 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.620, and moved between NT$31.580 and NT$31.680 before the close.
