U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, March 18 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.066 to close at NT$31.659.

Turnover totaled US$1.577 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.620, and moved between NT$31.580 and NT$31.680 before the close.