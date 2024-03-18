Taiwan shares close up 1%
03/18/2024 01:48 PM
Taipei, March 18 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 197.35 points, or 1 percent, at 19,879.85 Monday on turnover of NT$420.13 billion (US$13.29 billion).
Latest
- Sports
DeMarcus Cousins to return to Leopards in mid-April03/18/2024 03:23 PM
- Politics
Health minister apologizes for boy's death in foster care03/18/2024 03:02 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 1%03/18/2024 01:48 PM
- Business
TSMC shares return to prior ex-dividend level soon after market opens03/18/2024 11:20 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading03/18/2024 10:24 AM