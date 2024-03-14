Hon Hai expects AI server sales to grow over 40% in 2024

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 14 (CNA) Taiwan-based manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. saidThursday that the company expects its AI server sales to grow more than 40 percent from a year earlier in 2024, on the back of an increase in artificial intelligence applications worldwide.

Speaking at an investor conference, Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said he has upgraded the company's forecast for AI operations to "significant" growth from an earlier "neutral" in November after taking into account fast growing generative AI applications.

Liu said he expects AI server revenue to grow more than 40 percent from last year with AI servers expected to account for over 40 percent of Hon Hai's total server sales.

Before the investor conference started, iPhone assembler Hon Hai released its 2023 earnings report, in which the company posted about NT$142.10 billion (US$4.51 billion) in net profit in 2023, slightly up from NT$141.48 billion recorded in 2022. The 2023 net profit figures were the company's third highest ever.

The higher net profit came after Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn internationally, enjoyed an increase in profit margin.

In 2023, Hon Hai's consolidated sales stood at NT$6.16 trillion, down about 7 percent from a year earlier with smart consumer electronic products accounting for 54 percent of the company's total sales, cloud and networking products 22 percent, computing products 18 percent, and electronics components 6 percent.

Hon Hai has proposed issuing a NT$5.4 cash dividend per share, the highest payout since it launched an initial public offering in 1991. An annual general meeting is scheduled for May 31.

Hon Hai has high hopes that sales of its graphics processing unit (GPU) operations for AI application use will see three-digit growth this year, Liu said

More and more of Hon Hai's clients have intensified efforts in AI development and that trend is expected to boost the company's performance this year, he added.

Hon Hai's core competitiveness in the field of AI servers comes from the vertical integration of the company's capabilities from components, modules, and complete systems to data centers, Liu said.

Hon Hai is the only company able to provide comprehensive solutions for AI data centers, according to Liu.

In addition, Hon Hai is also an important supplier of switches on the global market and with its GPU performance improving, it is able to deliver high speed switches with higher efficiency, Liu said.

Hon Hai will demonstrate its new AI applications at the GPU Technology Conference (GTC) scheduled by U.S.-based AI chip designer Nvidia Corp. to open on March 18 in the San Jose Convention Center in California, he added.

Looking ahead, Liu said sales in the first quarter are expected to fall significantly from the fourth quarter due to slow season effects and a relatively high comparison base over the same period of last year.

He forecast Hon Hai's smart consumer electronics division will see significant year-on-year decline and a sharp quarter-on-quarter fall in sales in the January-March period. In contrast, the cloud and networking division is expected to see sales little changed from the fourth quarter but grow significantly from a year earlier.

Computing division sales for the first quarter could fall sharply from a quarter earlier but stay little changed from a year earlier, while revenue in the electronic components division is expected to fall sharply from a quarter earlier but rise slightly from a year earlier, Liu said.

As for 2024 as a whole, Hon Hai expects to see sales rise slightly from 2023, he added.

Under its "3 plus 3" initiative, Hon Hai entered the electric vehicle business to diversify its product mix and transform itself from a pure contract electronics maker into a company better able to integrate hardware and software capabilities.

The initiative refers to three emerging industries -- electric vehicles, robots and digital health care -- the company is developing via artificial intelligence, semiconductor and communication technologies with EV the core business, according to Hon Hai

Customers have placed orders for 9,000 SUVs made on Hon Hai's Model C EV prototype, while the company has gradually ramped up SVU deliveries in the first quarter, and deliveries of all current orders are expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2024.

In addition, construction of an electric bus plant in Kaohsiung is expected to start in the second quarter, Liu said, adding construction of a battery center, also in the city, is underway as planned, and mass production of the first power battery cell is expected to start in the fourth quarter of this year.

In terms of IC design, Hon Hai will continue to focus on the highest cost segments of EVs, the three major categories being Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and CMOS image sensors, electric drive, and automotive electronic platforms, Liu added.

Revenue generated from its semiconductor business is expected to top NT$100 billion this year, he said.

In the low earth orbit (LEO) satellite arena, Hon Hai has secured orders for ground equipment from major international satellite communications providers on the back of the company's strength in precision manufacturing capabilities in the ICT industry, according to Liu.