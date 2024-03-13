Taiwan shares close up 0.07%
03/13/2024 02:18 PM
Taipei, March 13 (CNA) Taiwan shares close up 13.96 points, or 0.07 percent, at19,928.51 Wednesday on turnover of NT$538.203 billion (US$17.09 billion).
Latest
- Cross-Strait
14 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's ADIZ: Defense ministry03/13/2024 04:51 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market03/13/2024 04:32 PM
- Politics
New Thai envoy pitches for more Taiwanese investment in Thailand03/13/2024 04:22 PM
- Politics
Tsai congratulates Pope Francis on 11th anniversary of election03/13/2024 03:53 PM
- Politics
Taiwan-friendly U.S. congressman to attend Lai presidential inauguration03/13/2024 03:31 PM