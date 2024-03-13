Taiwan shares open sharply higher
03/13/2024 09:11 AM
Taipei, March 13 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 110.28 points at 20,024.83 Wednesday on turnover of NT$10.51 billion (US$335 million).
Latest
- Society
Taiwan headline news03/13/2024 10:04 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open sharply higher03/13/2024 09:11 AM
- Society
Diplomat's husband sentenced to 10+ years for illegal medicine imports03/12/2024 11:40 PM
- Society
Tomax recalls chili powder containing banned pesticide from shelves03/12/2024 10:30 PM
- Business
Industry association head touts Japan as example for energy diversity03/12/2024 10:18 PM