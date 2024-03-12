To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, March 12 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.002 to close at NT$31.412.

Turnover totaled US$1.12 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.440, and moved between NT$31.410 and NT$41.490 before the close.