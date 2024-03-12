U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
03/12/2024 04:29 PM
Taipei, March 12 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.002 to close at NT$31.412.
Turnover totaled US$1.12 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.440, and moved between NT$31.410 and NT$41.490 before the close.
