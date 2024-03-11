U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 11 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.024 to close at the day's low of NT$31.414.

Turnover totaled US$995 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.420, and moved to a high of NT$31.480 before the close.