Taiwan shares end up but come off high after hitting 20,000 points

Taipei, March 8 (CNA) Shares in Taiwan closed moderately higher after a volatile session Friday, coming off a fresh intraday high with the main board hitting 20,000 points for the first time in history, dealers said.

Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) remained an anchor on the back of the continued frenzy over artificial intelligence, preventing the broader market from falling into negative territory when stiff technical resistance arose ahead of 20,000 points, while the old economy sector largely moved in weakness with funds squeezed by tech stocks, dealers added.

The Taiex, the weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), ended up 91.80 points, or 0.47 percent, at 19,785.32 after moving between 19,638.13 and 20,065.50. Turnover totaled NT$571.36 billion (US$18.16 billion).

Friday's main board fluctuated in a broad range of about 427 points and the volatility pushed turnover past the NT$519.79 billion recorded on Thursday.

Despite profit taking, the Taiex still hit a new closing high for the fifth consecutive session Friday.

The market opened up 1.39 percent and soon breached 20,000 points in the first few minutes of the Friday morning session as TSMC continued to steam ahead after a 5.39 percent rally enjoyed by the company's American depositary receipts (ADRs) on Thursday, dealers said.

The strength of the Taiex continued into the second half of the morning session before investors started to shift to the sell side, taking advantage of the index's earlier rally amid optimism that AI applications will boost the bottom line of AI-related stocks, dealers added.

"The AI enthusiasm continued to dictate the Taiex's movement as investors took their cue from a rally among AI related semiconductor stocks. TSMC remained their top choice," Mega International Investment Services Corp. analyst Alex Huang said.

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 3.36 percent with AI chip design giant Nvidia Corp. rising 4.47 percent to push its market cap up to US$2.31 trillion, the second highest on global markets.

"In addition, Fed Chair (Jerome) Powell's dovish comments in his congressional testimony sent U.S. treasury yields lower, making tech stocks more attractive," Huang said.

During the testimony, Powell told U.S. lawmakers that inflation is "not far" from where it needs to be for the Fed to kick off a rate cut cycle.

TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, with a market cap in the global No. 9 position of US$773.9 billion on Thursday, rose 3.16 percent to close at NT$784.00 after hitting a new intraday high of NT$796.00.

TSMC's gains represented about 195 points of the increase in the Taiex.

"However, 20,000 points remains a critical psychological and technical barrier for the local main board so the Taiex gave up most of its earlier gains by the end of the session," Huang said, adding that without TSMC remaining strong, the index would have ended in negative territory.

Led by TSMC, the electronics index rose 0.93 percent with the semiconductor sub-index rising 2.08 percent.

Among other semiconductor stocks, which also came off their day's highs, United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC), a smaller contract chipmaker, rose 3.39 percent to end at NT$51.90, while smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc. closed unchanged at NT$1,230.00.

IC packaging and testing services provider ASE Technology Holding Co. lost 2.45 percent to end at NT$159.50.

In addition, Global Unichip Corp., TSMC's application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) design subsidiary, shed 3.87 percent to close at NT$1,490.00, while Alchip Technologies Ltd., another ASIC designer, ended down 2.17 percent at NT$3,825.00, but remained the most expensive stock in Taiwan.

AI-related stocks in the computer and peripheral industry came under pressure due to their relatively high valuations, Huang said, with Giga-Byte Technology Co., a leading graphics card vendor for AI applications, down 0.28 percent to close at NT$358.00, and cloud application developer Wiwynn Corp. down 2.59 percent to end at NT$2,445.00.

"Today's market spotlight was on large chip stocks while the old economy sector largely lost luster throughout the session," Huang added.

Among the major old economy stocks, Formosa Plastics Corp. lost 1.72 percent to close at NT$68.60, and Nan Ya Plastics Corp. fell 1.77 percent to end at NT$55.50 due to their disappointing February sales reports.

Elsewhere, China Steel Corp., the largest steel maker in Taiwan, rose 0.63 percent to close at NT$24.10, while Tung Ho Steel Corp. lost 1.28 percent to end at NT$76.90.

In the financial sector, which rose 0.78 percent on its relatively low valuation, Fubon Financial Holding Co. gained 1.62 percent to close at NT$69.20, and Cathay Financial Holding Co. gained 1.00 percent to end at NT$45.30.

"Washington is scheduled to release its January nonfarm payroll report later today, which deserves close attention as it is part of the economic data favored by the Fed when gauging the economy and assessing its monetary policy," Huang said.

According to the TWSE, foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$43.25 billion worth of shares on the main board Friday.