U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
03/08/2024 04:15 PM
Taipei, March 8 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.098 to close at NT$31.438
Turnover totaled US$1.197 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.480, and moved between NT$31.422 and NT$31.520 before the close.
