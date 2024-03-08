To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, March 8 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.098 to close at NT$31.438

Turnover totaled US$1.197 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.480, and moved between NT$31.422 and NT$31.520 before the close.